CHICAGO —Ever since her mom and daughter died, Stephany Hughes said she finds driving at night for Lyft to be soothing.

After spending more than five years driving for the rideshare company, Hughes got the scare of her life early Saturday morning.

She was carjacked at gunpoint.

“I never in my wildest dreams would have thought that was going to happen to me on my last trip,” Hughes said.

Hughes said she was picking up who she thought would be her final customer of the night in the 5300 block of South Calumet Avenue around 12:15 a.m. early Saturday morning when her front driver-side door swung open.

“I unlocked my door,” Hughes said. “Instead of him opening the back door, he opened the front door and put a gun to my head.”

Hughes said the man pulled her out of her 2018 Toyota Camry and threw her to the ground shortly before speeding off in her car with her cell phone inside. Thankfully, two good Samaritans were nearby and helped Hughes call police.

“I am very grateful to God and my two angels who stopped and helped me,” Hughes said.

According to Hughes, the man was masked and wearing all black when the carjacking happened.

Police have no one in custody, but Hughes said that her car was located in the 7500 block of South Phillips Avenue in South Shore. However, she is unsure when she will be able to get it back.

If you or someone you know has information that can help police make a breakthrough in the investigation of this incident, anonymous tips can be filed online at cpdtip.com.