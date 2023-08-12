CHICAGO — A rideshare driver and CCL holder fired shots at two individuals who attempted to rob him in North Lawndale overnight.

Police said the 26-year-old man was dropping off a fare when a man and a woman approached him on foot and announced a robbery.

Police said the man took the driver’s phone and fired shots as he fled. The driver fired shots in return and struck the man.

The 20-year-old offender sustained a gunshot wound to the right leg and is listed in good condition at Stroger Hospital.

An 18-year-old woman sustained a graze wound to the right arm and refused medical attention.

The rideshare driver was not injured and police are investigating the incident.