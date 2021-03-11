Rideshare driver attacked, carjacked after telling passengers not to eat in car

CHICAGO — A Chicago rideshare driver was attacked and carjacked after telling his passengers not to eat in his car.

Police said the driver, 56, was picking up a man and a woman on the 200 block of West Garfield Boulevard around 9 p.m. Wednesday in the Englewood neighborhood.

The passengers asked to stop and order food at a restaurant during their route. After doing so, they started to eat inside the vehicle. The driver told them it was not allowed. The passengers then became angry and started to punch him.

The driver exited the car and the attack continued. Police said the passengers continued to strike him. The passengers then got into the driver’s orange Ford Escape and and drove away.

The driver sustained bruising on his body and face but refused to go to the hospital.

No one has been taken into custody and the incident is under investigation.