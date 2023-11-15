CHICAGO — A reward up to $150,000 has been offered following the robbery of a USPS letter carrier on the West Side.

A USPS carrier was working in the 900 block of North Francisco at around 12:30 p.m. on Friday.

A suspect, described as a Black man approximately 5’6″, 45-50 years old, wearing clear prescription glasses, a black hoodie, a black baseball cap, a black hospital mask and faded blue jeans, robbed the carrier of USPS property.

He fled on foot in an unknown direction and should be considered armed and dangerous.

A reward up to $150,000 is offered for an arrest and conviction. Anyone with information can call 877-876-2455.