CHICAGO — A retired Chicago police officer was shot while attempting to stop a carjacking on the city’s West Side.

The incident happened around 1:45 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of North Mayfield.

Police said the 78-year-old former officer witnessed a 52-year-old neighbor being carjacked and attempted to intervene. The offender fired at the retired CPD officer, who then returned fire. Police said the 78-year-old suffered a graze wound to the thumb.

The offender attempted to flee in the neighbor’s Jeep but crashed into a parked vehicle in the 600 block of North Waller, according to police. The suspect then fled the scene.

A weapon was recovered on the 300 block of North Mayfield, police said.

The former officer was transported to a local area hospital in good condition. The 52-year-old neighbor was not injured.

No one is in custody. Area Four detectives are investigating.