CHICAGO — A retired Chicago police officer is in critical condition after being shot on the city’s South Side Thursday morning.

The shooting happened around 7:30 a.m. at 71st Street and Wentworth Avenue, just outside a Currency exchange.

According to police, the 60 year-old man may have been attempting to stop a robbery either inside or outside of the Currency Exchange, when he was shot multiple times.

The man was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

No further information was provided and police are investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.