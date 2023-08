CHICAGO — A restaurant driver was shot Tuesday night during an armed robbery inside a Ashburn establishment.

Just before 9 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 3800 block of West 79th Street on the report of a shooting.

Police said a man armed with a handgun entered the restaurant and announced a robbery.

A driver for the restaurant, a 35-year-old man, struggled with the gunman and was shot in the right leg. He was transported to Christ Hospital in fair condition.

No one is in custody.