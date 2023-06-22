CHICAGO — Residents, officials and community leaders gathered Thursday evening in West Pullman calling for an end to the violence.

Since May 23, the group said there have been at least nine shootings and five homicides in the area they are concerned about.

The latest shooting, less than two hours before the press conference, wounded a 14-year-old girl.

The group said over the past couple of days, two shootings within two blocks stem from what they believe is an ongoing “turf war” between two groups. Those shootings happened on 128th Street between Parnell and Normal.

Bob Jackson, the CEO of Roseland Ceasefire, was contacted by residents to help engage with them and help stop the violence.

“Over the weekend there were a few people that were shot, and they’re tired of it,” Jackson said.

On Wednesday, police arrested a mother and her 14-year-old son in connection with a homicide on Sunday at a hot dog stand.

It’s one of the homicides the group is concerned about.

There were messages of solidarity and solutions during Thursday’s press conference.

“What we see today is we see unity and family taking back authority,” Senior Pastor Lonnie Harrison with Refuge Church Chicago said.

The leaders, included State Rep. Bob Rita, District 28, Commissioner Monic Gordon, 5th District, and CPD 5th District Commander Tyrone Pendarvis.

Residents joined them as they took a stand and tried to promote a peaceful summer and solutions to stop the violence.

“We have these conflicts, and everyone turns to these guns and they’re shooting,” Rita said. “Innocent people are dying. For what reason?”

As groups, like Roseland Cease Fire, work with the community and police to build relationships, they said they’re thankful funding is being put toward investing in the community.

“Elected officials are bringing resources to our community, we just have to utilize them and put them in place,” Jackson said.

Rita said funding was recently increased to the violence prevention efforts, not only in West Pullman, but the surrounding area.

Regina Robinson knows the pain of losing a loved one in a violent way all too well.

In 1992 on his last day as a cab driver before retirement, her dad was shot and killed.

“That last day, two men made a decision to take his life, so it has affected our family real hard and still affects me,” Robinson said.

As volunteers went door-to-door talking to residents about how they can address the root causes of crime, their biggest message Thursday was to put the guns down.

“We allow people to us based on what zip code we live in, that’s our life expectancy,” Gordon said. “I don’t want to see that anymore. No one wants to see that anymore.”