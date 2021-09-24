Residents alarmed after several carjackings in Wicker Park

CHICAGO — Wicker Park residents are alarmed after several carjacking incidents in the past week throughout the neighborhood.

The latest occurred at the intersection of Wolcott Avenue and Crystal Avenue Friday afternoon, when a woman parked at a stop sign in a white Audi had her car stolen by three armed men in ski masks.

Police said the woman is 56 years old and was not injured in the incident.

A carjacking occurred at the intersection of Wolcott Avenue and Wabansia Avenue on Monday night, with another occurring at Paulina Street and Pierce Avenue Wednesday night.

There are currently no suspects in custody.