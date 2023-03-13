CHICAGO — Two Chicago police officers are in the hospital after a car crash on the city’s South Side.

According to police, the crash happened in the 3800 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue just before 8 p.m. Monday. The squad car was traveling southbound on Cottage Grove, when a stolen Kia struck the police vehicle.

The Chicago Fire Department said two CPD officers were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in stable condition. Police also reported their injuries to be non-life threatening.

The three suspects inside the Kia fled the scene, but were arrested.