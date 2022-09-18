CHICAGO — Police reported of an armed man being shot by a Police officer in Marquette Park when an incident was being investigated Sunday morning.

At around 1:47 a.m. police officers assigned to the 8th District were investigating a site at the 7200 block of South Artesian Avenue when they encountered an armed man at when an officer fired shots.

According to officials, officers immediately went to aid and the man was transported to a hospital for treatment. The man is in fair condition.

An officer was also transported to a hospital for observation and is in good condition.

A weapon was recovered on the scene and another one was recovered in the area during the investigation, police say.