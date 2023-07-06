CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department is reportedly investigating four officers who allegedly engaged in sexual relations with migrants living at a West Side patrol district.

According to a spokesman with the Chicago Police Department, an internal investigation was launched on Thursday into allegations that four officers engaged in sexual relationships with migrants who were living in a police station on the city’s West Side.

The four officers involved were assigned to the Ogden District, that covers Chicago’s Little Village and Lawndale neighborhoods.

Since their arrival to the city, the Chicago Police Department has housed many migrants at stations across the city, along with several city-owned buildings as temporary housing.

Some of the sexual relations may have also allegedly been with minors. The number of migrants involved are also unknown at this time.

It is unclear at this time if the officers involved have been stripped of their powers during this investigation.

No further information has been made available at this time.

WGN reached out to Mayor Brandon Johnson and the Civilian Office of Police Accountability for comment, but have yet to hear back.

Stay with WGN as this story develops.