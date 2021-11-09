Recent University of Chicago graduate shot, killed in armed robbery near campus

CHICAGO — A recent University of Chicago graduate was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon in armed robbery near campus.

Just before 2 p.m., authorities were dispatched to the 900 block of 54th Place on the report of a shooting.

Police said a 24-year-old man was on the sidewalk when a dark-colored vehicle pulled up. A male suspect exited the vehicle and demanded the man’s property. The victim was then shot in the chest and pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Medical Center.

The vehicle was last seen fleeing westbound on 54th Place.

Around two hours earlier, the university sent out a safety notice regarding shots fired in the area of the 1500 block of East 53rd Street. Police said two local business and multiple vehicles were struck by gunfire.

Earlier this summer, a 20-year-old student from Colorado was shot while sitting on a Green Line train. Max Lewis was paralyzed, but alert in the hospital. He was taken off life support and died on July 4.

The university sent the following message to students and staff following Tuesday’s deadly shooting.

“We are working with the Chicago Police Department to gather more facts about the case, and the University of Chicago Police Department is immediately increasing patrols near campus. While we have not had any indication that this is an active incident, we encourage you to be vigilant and exercise caution.

This is devastating news for our entire community. We will keep you informed as we know more about this incident.”

Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.