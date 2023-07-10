CHICAGO — A Chicago hip-hop artists was arrested over the weekend after being in possession of a gun during a traffic stop in the River North neighborhood, TMZ reports.

27-year-old Herbert Randall Wright III, the hip-hop artist known as “G Herbo,” was arrested by the Chicago Police Department after being found with gun in the River North neighborhood near North Wabash Avenue and East Ontario Street around 5:45 p.m. on Sunday, according to TMZ.

The Chicago-native has over 7.5 million monthly Spotify listeners, with his feature on Nardo Wick’s “Who Want Smoke??” alongside Lil Durk and 21 Savage having over 196 million plays.

According to TMZ, Chicago police arrested G Herbo for misdemeanor unlawful use of a weapon in a public place. He has since bonded out of jail and will have to appear in court at a later date.

G Herbo also will not face additional charges for being in possession of nearly 300 grams of marijuana that was allegedly recovered during the traffic stop, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.