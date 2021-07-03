Puppy stolen from Pilsen apartment by 3 suspects

A 19-week-old King Cavalier Charles Spaniel named Bailey was stolen from a Pilsen home. (Photo courtesy of dog’s owner)

CHICAGO — A puppy was stolen in Pilsen by three suspects who came into the dog owner’s home and grabbed his pet, according to police.

Officials said a man opened the door to his home on the 1600 block of South Throop Street around 7 a.m. Sunday and three people, a woman and two men, came inside and grabbed his dog.

The homeowner said the people forcibly pushed him down. He said he’s very distraught and wants his pet, a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel named Bailey, back.  

Once they took her, the three suspects left the scene in a dark colored sedan.

No one was injured and no one has been taken into custody.

Area Three detectives are investigating.

