Prosecutors: Teen charged in 15-year-old’s murder carjacked Lyft driver, was in court day of shooting

CHICAGO — The 16-year-old charged in the deadly shooting of a high school freshman allegedly carjacked a rideshare driver following a court appearance via Zoom on the same day of the incident.

Charges were announced Wednesday against Anthony Brown, 16, during a press conference at Chicago Police Headquarters. He’s accused of killing Chicago Military Academy freshman Michael Brown, 15, as he walked home from school on Tuesday in the 3300 block of South Prairie Avenue.

In court Thursday, Brown was denied bond as prosecutors detailed what led to the deadly shooting.

Following a court appearance for other crimes on the day of the shooting, police allege Brown ordered a Lyft around 2 p.m.. Once in the vehicle, he allegedly held a gun to the 39-year-old driver’s head and carjacked the vehicle.

At some point, a 15-year-old, who is facing a related charged for possession of a stolen vehicle, joined him. Prosecutors believe Brown got out of the vehicle, walked up to Michael Brown, and shot him in the head. He then allegedly shot the boy nine times while he was on the ground.

Michael Brown, 15 — courtesy Legal Help Firm

Brown allegedly got back in the passenger side of the vehicle and the pair sped off. Brown, who was wearing an electronic monitoring device for previous carjacking charges, was placed by the device at the scene of the carjacking and murder, prosecutors allege.

The vehicle was also spotted on 26 street cameras before the pair were arrested. A weapon that matched shell casings at the scene was recovered, police said.

Brown will be back in court on March 2 and is eligible for a life sentence.