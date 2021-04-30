Prosecutors: Shooter jumped out of front seat, fired at car Jaslyn Adams was in with .40 caliber handgun

CHICAGO — Prosecutors provided more details Friday about one of the alleged shooters, who had his bond denied, in the murder of 7-year-old Jaslyn Adams.

Demond Goudy, 21, was taken into custody Monday in the 1500 block of South Springfield following a SWAT standoff.

He has been charged with one count of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder.

In the hearing Friday for Goudy, his bond was denied and prosecutors revealed that Jaslyn Adams, 7, was shot three times while in a McDonald’s drive-thru in the 3200 block of West Roosevelt.

The judge said that Goudy must stay locked up in order to ensure the safety of the public. He’s already on bond for four separate offenses; including robbery and gun possession.

In the Zoom hearing, the judge said if he shot up a McDonald’s while he was on bond for the other cases, Goudy has already shown he can’t comply with the rules. Court records show a judge put Goudy on 24-hour home CPS monitoring for a strong-armed robbery back in September. But a judge loosened those restrictions in October, so he could attend his brother’s funeral.

After it was already pushed back once, Goudy’s attorney tried to get the hearing Friday pushed back again, arguing she can’t effectively represent him on Zoom — but those requests were denied.

Police are still looking for the other shooter in this case. They believe another man, who is in the same gang as Goudy and the alleged driver, Marion Lewis, 18, sat in the backseat and used a Draco AK-47-styled gun with a banana clip and 7.62 bullets.

Jaslyn Adams, 7

Prosecutors said they not only have surveillance video of the actual shooting, but of the three men at a BP gas station about two miles from the scene. Prosecutors said two hours before the shooting, Lewis allegedly uploaded a video of himself and the others inside the vehicle with guns.

He was taken into custody after being shot by a CPD officer on the Eisenhower. Police said he tried to carjack a resident while trying to evade police. Authorities recovered the .40 caliber handgun, believed to be used by Lewis, and the assault rifle, believed to be used by the shooter not in custody yet, at the scene.

Goudy will be back in court on May 19.

Read the bond proffer below.