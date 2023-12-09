CHICAGO — Pro-Palestine demonstrators slowed traffic on some area expressways on Saturday afternoon.

About a dozen cars blocked traffic on the inbound lanes of the Kennedy around 5200 North as they traveled south. Another group was also spotted on the Dan Ryan.

Chicago police and Illinois State Police vehicles drove alongside the demonstrators to mediate traffic disruptions.

As of 8 p.m. Saturday, no further disruptions have been reported by police.

Saturday’s demonstration is one of many held around the city since the war between Israel and Hamas escalated following a surprise attack by Hamas in early October.

Currently, it is unclear who organized the demonstration or exactly how many vehicles took part.