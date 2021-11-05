‘Prime suspect’ in deadly Joliet Township Halloween party shooting in custody

The students were booked into the Thomas N. Frederick Juvenile Justice Center in South Bend, Indiana. (Getty Images)

WILL COUNTY, Ill. — Will County authorities announced the “prime suspect” in a deadly shooting at a Halloween party in Joliet Township is in custody.

The Will County Sheriff’s Office said the 18-year-old, who WGN News is not naming because he has not been charged in direct connection with the shooting, was taken into custody Wednesday. He is being held on a $1 million bond on unrelated charges.

Detectives continue to investigate as they work to bring additional charges and arrest the second shooter.

Two people were killed and several others injured in the early morning hours of Sunday October 31.

Police said officers responded to the area of Jackson Street and Walnut Street in Joliet Township for reports of a shooting.

Holly Mathews and Jonathan Ceballos, both 22 years old, died in the shooting.

The Will County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman said Monday a total of nine people were hospitalized for injuries connected to the shooting in addition to those who died. One person remained in critical condition and three remained hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. Five others were treated and released.

“Multiple gunshots were fired during the incident. It appears that this incident was gang-related,” the office said in a news release.

The party was initially intended for a group of about 50 family members and friends, relatives of the hosts said. But social media posts promoting the party drew hundreds from surrounding communities, according to a news release from the Will County Sheriff’s Office.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the Will County Sheriff’s Office at (815) 727-8574 extension 4930, or e-mail dstrohm@willcosheriff.org.