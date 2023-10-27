CHICAGO — A pregnant woman was hospitalized on Friday night after a shooting on the city’s West Side, police say.

According to Chicago police, the shooting happened just before 4 p.m. in the 700 block of North Lawndale Avenue in Humboldt Park.

Police say the victim, a 21-year-old woman, was on the sidewalk in the area when she sustained a gunshot wound to her left side.

Officers say the woman was taken to a West Side hospital in fair condition. No updates have been provided on the condition of her baby.

Currently, it is unclear what led to the shooting and police say no arrests have been made. Area Four Detectives are conducting an investigation.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Area Four Detectives at 312-746-8251. Tips for police can also be filed at CPDtip.com. Tips can be left anonymously.