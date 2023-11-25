CHICAGO — A woman who was the victim of a hit-and-run with her two kids on Thanksgiving Day is speaking out as police continue to search for the driver who fled the scene.

Kyle Holder, the mother involved in the crash, says she is grateful that she and her children’s injuries were not more severe, but is pleading with the driver involved to turn themselves in.

Just before 10 p.m. on Thursday, Holder and her two young children were on their way home from Thanksgiving dinner with family members when their SUV was hit by another vehicle near 86th and King Drive.

“I couldn’t see the car until we were already in the intersection and that’s when we got hit,” Holder said.

The crash, which caused Holder’s SUV to overturn, was caught on a Ring camera and the driver who hit her can be seen speeding away from the scene.

“I thought we had died because I didn’t hear my children screaming at first, and then I heard them start screaming,” Holder said.

The 36-year-old mother, who is six months pregnant, was in shock as good Samaritans rushed to help her and her kids.

Following the crash, Holder was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center and placed under 24-hour observation and her two children were taken to Comer Children’s Hospital. All three were released on Saturday with only minor injuries.

Holder said she is still processing what happened and is hopeful that the driver who hit them will come forward and take responsibility for the traumatic crash.

“I’m happy we’re all here. I’m struggling, I don’t understand how someone can cause an accident like that and keep going,” Holder said.

A GoFundMe fundraiser has been set up to help the family pay for medical bills.

Chicago police say there are no updates in the investigation and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information on the hit-and-run crash is asked to contact Chicago police.