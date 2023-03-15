CHICAGO — A former postal worker was sentenced to nine months in federal prison for stealing mail in Morgan Park.

Diamante Williams, 25, of Chicago, was previously indicted by a grand jury in March 2022 on three counts of mail theft. In September of last year, he pleaded guilty in an agreement to one count of mail theft.

He admitted that on around March 28, 2018, he stole mail on his route in Morgan Park, including financial items.

Williams admitted to stealing a check in the amount of $1,274 intended for a company.

He was sentenced to nine months in prison.