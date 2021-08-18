Police: 7-year-old boy shot in Wicker Park

CHICAGO — A young child was shot Wednesday night in Wicker Park while sitting in a parked car with his mother, according to police.

Police said a 29-year-old woman was sitting in a parked car with her 7-year-old son in the back seat when an unknown woman approached the car on the driver side door.

A verbal altercation ensued and the perpetrator revealed a gun and opened fire towards the vehicle before fleeing the scene.

Chicago police said the 7-year-old boy was shot in the abdomen and taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital in stable condition.

No suspects are in custody as police continue to investigate. Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.

WGN News has a crew at the scene. We will update this story once more information becomes available.