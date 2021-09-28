Police: Woman struck, killed on South Side sidewalk after driver runs red light

CHICAGO — A woman was killed and an infant is in serious condition after a driver ran a red light in Auburn Gresham Tuesday morning.

Just before 10 a.m., authorities responded to the 8100 block of South Racine Avenue on the report of a vehicle into a building.

Police believe a Chevy Impala, traveling westbound on 81st Street, had the green light when a 26-year-old man driving a Chrysler 300 ran through a red light. The Chrysler 300 struck the Impala and subsequently hit a 52-year-old woman on the sidewalk before crashing into a building.

She was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The man driving the Impala suffered a broken arm and was transported to University of Chicago in fair condition. Chicago fire said an infant was in the vehicle and they were transported to Comer Children’s Hospital in serious condition.

The driver in the Chrysler 300 was not injured.

Citations are pending as the investigation continues.