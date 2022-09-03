“Citizens are asked to avoid that area until an all clear is given,” police said. (Getty Images)

CHICAGO — A man was stabbed multiple times by a woman who he had an altercation with Saturday morning in South Shore.

According to the police, the altercation took place near the 2100 block of East 69th Street at 7:20 a.m. Saturday when the known woman stabbed the 38-yer-old man and he sustained multiple stab wounds to the body.

The man was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition and was later pronounced dead.

The woman is currently in custody and police are investigating.

There was no further information provided on the incident.