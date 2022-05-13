CHICAGO — A 36-year-old woman was shot Friday morning on the South Side while a toddler was in her backseat.

Just after 8 a.m., police responded to the 8800 block of South Indiana on the report of a crash. Police believe a 36-year-old woman got into an argument with a man in the 8700 block of South State.

The woman attempted to flee and was shot in the hand, police said. She ended up crashing into a curb in the 8800 block of South Indiana.

A 15-month-old boy was in the backseat of her vehicle at the time and was not struck. He was transported to Comer Children’s Hospital as a precaution. The woman was transported in fair condition.

The suspect attempted to flee on foot, but was taken into custody by responding officers.

Charges are pending.