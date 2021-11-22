Police: Woman shot, killed in South Side bathtub; another shot in face

CHICAGO — A woman was found dead with a gunshot wound to the head Monday morning on the South Side and another woman was shot outside the residence.

Just before 5:30 a.m., police responded to the 8200 block of South Justine Avenue on the report of a shooting. Officers discovered a 22-year-old woman unresponsive in a bathtub with a gunshot wound to the head. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Outside of the residence, a 20-year-old woman was shot in the face on the sidewalk. She was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition.

Police said the suspect is an unknown male and is not in custody. Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.