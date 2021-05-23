Police: Woman shot in River North, suspected shooter in custody

CHICAGO – Authorities in Chicago say a man suspected of shooting a 35-year-old woman in the back in River North is in custody.

The shooting happened overnight, around 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

According to police, two groups of people were arguing near Illinois and Wells streets when gunfire erupted.

Police said the male suspect opened fire, seriously wounding the shooting victim. She was taken to Northwestern Hospital for further medical treatment.

Witnesses spotted the alleged shooter running from the scene. Police apprehended the suspect, however, just a few minutes after the shooting.