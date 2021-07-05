Police: Woman, man seriously injured in Chinatown drive-by shooting Monday morning

CHICAGO — Police are investigating after a woman and man were shot in a drive-by shooting in Chinatown Monday morning.

Just before 9:40 a.m., authorities responded to the 300 block of West 23rd Street on the report of a drive-by shooting. When they arrived, authorities located a 27-year-old woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She was transported to Stroger Hospital in serious condition.

A 41-year-old man, who was shot multiple times, transported himself to Mercy Hospital. He was last listed in serious condition.

Earlier on Monday, a 6-year-old girl was shot while she was in a group of people standing outside on the sidewalk at 1 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of East 199th Place in West Pullman.

Police said gray SUV pulled up and someone inside the vehicle started shooting.

A 43-year-old woman twice in the back and the girl was shot in the hand. Both are expected to recover.

At around the same time in the 6100 block of South Wabash, six people were shot, including two men who were pronounced dead at the scene, just after 1 a.m. A 12-year-old girl was transported in critical condition and a 13-year-old boy was transported in stable condition.

At least 86 people were wounded from Friday evening until now, including 14 fatalities.

No one is in custody in these shootings as detectives continue to investigate. Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.