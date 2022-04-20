CHICAGO — A 24-year-old woman is in critical condition after gunfire erupted in Chicago’s Ravenswood neighborhood, city police said Wednesday.

Several evidence markers lay in an alleyway just behind the 2400 block of W. Eastwood, just off Western Avenue. Around 2:45 p.m., police say a woman was in the backyard of a residence when someone shot her in the chest. Someone rushed the woman to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

SkyCam 9 flew over the scene and captured what appeared to be a black sedan riddled with bullets. Gunfire also pierced a garage in the area.

It is unclear what, if anything, preceded the shots fired.

No one is in custody.

Neighbors told WGN News that many young people live at the residence in question and the house may be split into several different units.

Witnesses say an argument among three people may have led to the gunfire.

“We heard the gunshots. We weren’t sure what it was at first. It sounded like something was falling from the building,” said a bystander who did not wish to be identified by WGN News. “It rattled the building that much, like it shook the building.”

Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.

This is a developing story. Stay with WGN News for updates.