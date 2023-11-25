CHICAGO — Police are offering a warning to residents on the city’s West and Northwest sides after an hours-long string of armed robberies that carried into the evening hours on Friday.

According to Chicago police, the robberies happened between 4 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. across several neighborhoods.

Officers say during each robbery, three men with guns exited a black Nissan Altima and held victims up at gunpoint while demanding wallets, cell phones, purses and money. Police say during two of the robberies, victims were hit and in another robbery, one of the victims was shot.

Authorities have not provided an update on the condition of the victim who was shot during one of the robberies.

According to police, the individuals responsible are believed to be between 18 and 25 years of age and police say they all stood between 5-foot-11 and 6 feet tall and weighed between 180 and 190 pounds.

Officers say the three men involved were spotted wearing black ski masks and dark-colored clothing at the time.

Chicago police provided the following timeline of the armed robberies that took place on Friday:

1800 block of North Lorel Avenue at 4 p.m. in Austin on the West Side.

1700 block of West Beach Avenue at 5:10 p.m. in Wicker Park on the Northwest Side.

3200 block of North Cicero Avenue at 5:56 p.m. in Portage Park on the Northwest Side.

1800 block of North Keeler Avenue at 6:15 p.m. in Hermosa on the Northwest Side.

4600 block of West Irving Park Road at 6:20 p.m. in Portage Park on the Northwest Side.

4200 block of West Kamerling Avenue at 7:02 p.m. in Humboldt Park on the West Side.

6100 block of West Diversey Avenue at 9:47 p.m. in Belmont Cragin on the Northwest Side.

1300 block of West Wicker Park Avenue at 10 p.m. in Wicker Park on the Northwest Side.

4400 block of West Belmont Avenue at 10:24 p.m. in Irving Park on the Northwest Side.

5600 block of West Diversey Avenue at 10:30 p.m. in Belmont Cragin on the Northwest Side.

Police advise the public to remain aware of their surroundings and stay free from distractions.

According to officers, anyone who is confronted by an assailant should try to remain calm. The public is advised not to confront offenders as it could lead to possible injury.

Police say to avoid robberies, people should walk in groups and avoid carrying large amounts of money.

Those who fall victim or witness a crime should call 911 immediately and provide authorities with a detailed description of the offenders.

Authorities warn the public never to pursue a fleeing assailant and instead work to remember any unique physical characteristics of the offenders.

Anyone with information on the string of robberies is asked to contact CPD Area Five detectives at 312-746-7394.

Those with information that could help detectives in their investigation can also leave a tip at CPDtip.com. Tips can be filed anonymously.