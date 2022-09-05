CHICAGO — Police are searching for a group linked to a series of armed robberies over the last two months in Englewood.

According to police, victims would go to a location to purchase a motorbike or ATV over July and August.

One to four men would approach victims while displaying a black color handgun and taking the victim’s property. The offenders then fled.

The incidents have occurred in the following area:

6700 Block of South Elizabeth on August 30 at noon.

6700 Block of South Elizabeth on August 13 at 10 p.m.

6700 Block of South Throop Street on July 29 at 8:20 p.m.

6700 Block of South Elizabeth on July 25 at 9 p.m.

6800 Block of South Ada Street on July 17 at 5 p.m.

6700 Block of South Elizabeth on July 17 at 1:15 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Chicago police.