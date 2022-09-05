CHICAGO — Police are searching for a group linked to a series of armed robberies over the last two months in Englewood.
According to police, victims would go to a location to purchase a motorbike or ATV over July and August.
One to four men would approach victims while displaying a black color handgun and taking the victim’s property. The offenders then fled.
The incidents have occurred in the following area:
- 6700 Block of South Elizabeth on August 30 at noon.
- 6700 Block of South Elizabeth on August 13 at 10 p.m.
- 6700 Block of South Throop Street on July 29 at 8:20 p.m.
- 6700 Block of South Elizabeth on July 25 at 9 p.m.
- 6800 Block of South Ada Street on July 17 at 5 p.m.
- 6700 Block of South Elizabeth on July 17 at 1:15 p.m.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Chicago police.