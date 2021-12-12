Police warn of armed robberies, carjacking spike on North Side

CHICAGO — Chicago police are looking for multiple suspects involved in armed robberies on the North Side.

According to police, nearly a dozen victims – eight robbed at one location – were pocketed at gunpoint. In each instance, police say victims are approached by offenders armed with semi-automatic firearms, robbed of their belongings and escape in a waiting car.

In a recent incident, a group was walking at Barry and Halsted just before midnight when a dark-colored sedan pulled up. Police say three men with guns exited the vehicle and got away with the victims’ purses, wallets, and phones.

Five minutes after the incident on Barry, police said three men with handguns approached a woman at Melrose and Broadway. The trio allegedly grabbed the woman’s purse out of her hands and hit her in the head before taking off in a blue sedan.

The third robbery happened twenty minutes later, police added. Two armed men held up a man and woman walking at Wrightwood and Paulina before jumping into a waiting blue sedan.

No suspects are in custody.

Police described the offenders as possibly 2-5 African American males, 13-25 years of age, with dark hooded sweatshirts and ski masks.

Police provided a recent timeline of robberies:

• 1000 block of W. Barry Ave on December 1, 2021 at 8:15 p.m.

• 1600 block of W. Cornelia Ave on December 1, 2021 at 8:53 p.m.

• 1400 block of W. Cornelia Ave on December 1, 2021 at 8:55 p.m.

• 2200 block of N. Fremont Ave on December 3, 2021 at 9:30 p.m.

• 800 block of W. Newport Ave on December 4, 2021 at 10:40 a.m.

• 2200 block of N. Lincoln Ave on December 6, 2021 at 8:50 p.m.

• 2300 block of N. Clark St on December 6, 2021 at 9:47 p.m.

• 1000 block of W. Addison St on December 7, 2021 at 9:00 p.m.

• 1000 block of W. Addison St on December 7, 2021 at 9:07 p.m.

• 800 block of W. Barry on December 10, 2021 at 11:45 p.m.

• 600 block of W. Melrose on December 10, 2021 at 1150 p.m.

• 1700 block of W. Wrightwood on December 11 at 1210 p.m.

Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.