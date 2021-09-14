Police warn Bucktown, Wicker Park residents after 4 armed carjackings in span of hours

Chicago Crime

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO — Police are warning residents in Wicker Park and Bucktown after four armed carjackings Monday night in a span of nearly four hours.

Police said in each of the carjackings, multiple suspects exited a maroon-colored SUV and approached victims who were sitting in their vehicles or about to exit. The suspects displayed a black handgun and ordered the victims out of their vehicles while demanding PIN numbers to debit cards and cell phones.

Here’s a timeline of the incidents.

  • 1900 block of N. Honore at approx. 8:03 p.m.
  • 1900 block of W. Wabansia at approx. 8:15 p.m.
  • 2100 block of W. Moffat at approx. 8:57 p.m.
  • 1700 block of W. Le Moyne at approx. 10:40 p.m.

The suspects are described as Black men, 20-30 years told, 5’8″ to 6′, 150-180 lbs. Police said one was wearing a white tank top and a black ski mask while the other was in a black sweatshirt and black pants.

Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News