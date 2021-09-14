Police warn Bucktown, Wicker Park residents after 4 armed carjackings in span of hours

CHICAGO — Police are warning residents in Wicker Park and Bucktown after four armed carjackings Monday night in a span of nearly four hours.

Police said in each of the carjackings, multiple suspects exited a maroon-colored SUV and approached victims who were sitting in their vehicles or about to exit. The suspects displayed a black handgun and ordered the victims out of their vehicles while demanding PIN numbers to debit cards and cell phones.

Here’s a timeline of the incidents.

1900 block of N. Honore at approx. 8:03 p.m.

1900 block of W. Wabansia at approx. 8:15 p.m.

2100 block of W. Moffat at approx. 8:57 p.m.

1700 block of W. Le Moyne at approx. 10:40 p.m.

The suspects are described as Black men, 20-30 years told, 5’8″ to 6′, 150-180 lbs. Police said one was wearing a white tank top and a black ski mask while the other was in a black sweatshirt and black pants.

Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.