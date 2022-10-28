CHICAGO — A 53-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of a liquor store owner, 10 days after police released surveillance video of the suspect.

Police said Sean Dunnavant , 53, is charged with one felony count of first-degree murder, one felony count of murder and one felony count of attempted armed robbery. He was arrested on Wednesday after being identified as the offender who fatally shot 66-year-old Salim Khamo.

Salim Khamo, 66 (Family photo)

The shooting happened inside the J & K Liquors on Western Avenue, between Rosemont Avenue and Devon Avenue, in the West Ridge neighborhood just before 10 p.m. on October 17.

According to police, Dunnavant rode a bike to the store, went inside and demanded money from the store’s owner, Khamo, who was working inside.

Khamo was fatally shot in the chest. Dunnavant then fled the scene without any cash or merchandise.

Dunnavant is due in bond court Friday.