CHICAGO – Authorities say two 19-year-olds, accused of stealing a 26-year-old woman’s purse and vehicle on Chicago’s West Side, are behind bars.

Gregory White and Sakeena Austin, both of Chicago, were taken into custody Tuesday.

According to police, the pair robbed and carjacked a woman on March 9 in the 3800 block of W. Congress Parkway.

Both appeared in court Wednesday.