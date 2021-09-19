Police: Tow truck driver fatally shot in Englewood

CHICAGO — Chicago police said a tow truck driver was shot and killed early Sunday morning while working in the city’s Englewood neighborhood.

Authorities said it happened in the 100 block of W. 57th Street just before 4 a.m.

The 27-year-old attempted to provide service when an unknown offender approached and shot him multiple times.

An ambulance rushed the tow truck driver to the University of Chicago Medical Center. The tow truck driver was later pronounced dead.

No one is in custody. An investigation is ongoing.