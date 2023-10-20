CHICAGO — A 16-year-old boy and two young men were shot Friday morning in Uptown.

CPD said just after 10:30 a.m., two men, both 18, and the 16-year-old boy were parked in a vehicle in the 4400 block of North Sheridan when unknown suspects approached.

Shots were fired at the group, striking all of them.

The 16-year-old was shot in both thighs. One 18-year-old was shot in the foot and the other one sustained a graze wound to the head.

All three self-transported to Northwestern Hospital, where police said they have been stabilized.

No one is in custody.