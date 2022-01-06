Police: Taxi driver shot, killed on South Side

CHICAGO — Chicago police are searching for answers after a taxi driver was shot and killed on the South Side Wednesday night.

Police found the taxi near 95th and Wallace in Chicago’s Brainerd neighborhood.

The 65-year-old was discovered in the driver’s seat of his vehicle around 10:30 p.m. The taxi driver had suffered two gunshot wounds to the abdomen.

Authorities have not released the victim’s name.

No one is in custody.

Police have not provided any additional information. The investigation is ongoing.