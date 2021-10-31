Police, suspect exchange fire on West Side; no injuries reported

CHICAGO — A Chicago police officer exchanged gunfire with a suspect in the city’s West Garfield Park neighborhood Sunday morning, according to police. No one was struck in the incident.

Police said officers viewed an unknown gunman firing a weapon in the 3900 block of West Madison Street at approximately 8:17 a.m.

A Chicago police officer fired his weapon in return. No one was struck by gunfire in the incident.

There is no one in custody and no further information available. The incident is under investigation by Area Four detectives.