Police: Suspect dead, another critical after shots fired inside South Side business

CHICAGO — A shooting suspect was killed and another was critically wounded after shots were fired Tuesday evening inside a South Side business.

Just after 5 p.m., authorities were dispatched to a commercial business in the 300 block of East 71st Street on the report of a shooting.

After an initial investigation, police believe two suspects, a 24-year-old man and a 34-year-old man, entered the business and shots were fired.

Police said the 34-year-old man was killed and the 24-year-old man was critically wounded.

CPD did not give additional information on if the suspects were killed by an employee of the business.