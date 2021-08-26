Police: Stray bullet strikes woman inside Southside nail salon

CHICAGO — A woman inside a nail salon was shot Thursday when someone opened fire outside the business.

According to police, the incident happened at a strip mall at 71st and S. State St. just before 8 p.m. Authorities said an unknown offender walked up to a man standing outside the nail salon and opened fire.

One of the bullets pierced the nail salon window, hitting the 38-year-old woman in the leg.

She was taken to the hospital in good condition and police say she was not the intended victim.

A 25-year-old man was also shot in the leg. He was also reported to be in good condition.

Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.

No suspects are in custody as police investigate.