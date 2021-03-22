Police: Shooting in West Garfield Park kills one, wounds another

CHICAGO – Chicago police are investigating a double shooting in the city’s West Garfield Park neighborhood that killed one man and wounded another.

Authorities say the incident happened in the 4400 block of W. Jackson just before 5:30 p.m.

According to police, two men – ages 35 and 31 – were standing on the porch when a gray-colored SUV pulled up and an occupant opened fire.

Both shooting victims were taken to Mt Sinai Hospital. The 31-year-old, who police say was shot in the back, was pronounced dead at the hospital. The second victim was initally reproted in good condition.

No shooter is in custody at this time.

The incident occurred less than an hour after a double shooting in Bronzeville. Police say a man and woman were struck.