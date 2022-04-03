CHICAGO — Chicago police say officers shot and killed a suspect who not only fired at them but shot two victims inside a home in Chicago’s West Lawn neighborhood.

The barricade situation unfolded in an apartment building in the area of 76th and Pulaski, near Ford City Mall and Richard J Daley College.

Around 1:15 p.m., police responded to a call of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers say the suspect fired at them. Officers were not hurt and did not return fire at the time.

SWAT arrived in the 4200 block of W. Ford City Drive to assist.

CPD and SWAT made attempts to de-escalate the barricade situation to no avail. According to police, officers discharged their service weapon, striking the offender.

The suspect was pronounced dead at Chris Medical.

Authorities said a wounded 78-year-old man, described as a hostage, and a 48-year-old woman shot in the neck was transported both in critical condition to Christ Hospital.

Police recovered a gun at the scene.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability will investigate and officers involved will be placed on administrative duties as is standard.