Police seek to ID trio in West Elsdon fatal shooting of 18-year-old girl

CHICAGO — A trio of teens, who police say waited at a West Elsdon corner to gun down an 18-year-old girl last month, is being sought by police.

Authorities said three unidentified males, believed to be in the age range of 16-23, stood in the 5400 block of S. Avers Street on Sept. 25 just before 8:30 p.m. Police said the group waited until the girl arrived in her vehicle and shot her multiple times.

Police released the following descriptions of the offenders:

Male, white Hispanic, 16-20 years old, 5’00 – 5’06, wearing a black tank top, black pants, and white shoes.

Male black, 16-20 years old, 5’05 – 5’08, wearing a red hoodie with black stripe, black pants and black shoes.

Male white/white Hispanic 16-23 years, 5’10 – 6’02 wearing a black/white/blue puffy jacket, light colored jeans, red and black gym shoes and a full white head mask with black design.

Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com or call Area One Detectives at (312) 747-8380.