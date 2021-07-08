Police seek public’s help in searching for Northwest Indiana man sentenced on multiple sexual assault charges

CROWN POINT, Ind. — The Lake County, Indiana Sheriff’s Department is seeking the public’s help in searching for a 52-year-old man who has been sentenced on multiple sexual assault charges.

Earlier in 2021, Montrelle Deprice Dubose was sentenced in absentia to 120.5 years in prison before not reporting to court during his trial.

Dubose is considered extremely dangerous and is described as approximately six feet tall and weighing 225 lbs.

Police said Dubose is known to have met at least one of his victims at a public transit center in the past.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lake County Sheriff’s Department Warrants Division at 219-755-3057.

Read more Chicago news headlines and stories here.