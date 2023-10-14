CHICAGO — Police are asking for help as officers work to identify two people allegedly involved in a strong-armed robbery on a Green Line train in late September.

According to Chicago police, a search is underway for two men who allegedly hit and robbed a man while on a Green Line train at the California station in Garfield Park at around noon on Tuesday, Sept. 26.

Officers say the two men approached the victim and struck him before one of the men wrapped their arm around the victim’s neck. Police say the two men then stole the man’s belongings before fleeing the scene.

Police say they believe the two men are between 25 and 40 years of age. CPD shared photos of the two men captured by CTA security cameras. In the photos, one man could be seen wearing a mask and a grey hoodie with a black design on the front, while the second individual was seen wearing a black, white and red hoodie.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to call Chicago police at 312-745-4706 or dial 911.

Tips for police can also be filed at CPDtip.com. Tips can be left anonymously.