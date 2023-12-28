CHICAGO — Chicago police are looking for the driver in a hit and run accident that injured a young woman on the West Side.

On Wednesday night, 19-year-old Satoris Hall and her boyfriend were injured while driving. Police said someone driving a gray Durango hit the car they were riding in causing it to smash into a church in the 4100 block of West Harrison.

Her father, Tavraes Hall, says his daughter and her boyfriend were out getting food when the crash the happened. He said he heard police were chasing the SUV, which he believes was stolen.

“You are affecting people when you all do this,” he said. “You take people’s cars. You affect them. … You wouldn’t want this to happen to your people but you’re doing it to others.”

He said his daughter is in the ICU with a broken jaw.

Her family said she graduated valedictorian of her class in June.

Chicago police told WGN News they cannot confirm if the officers were chasing the Durango.

Hall’s loved ones are hoping she can make it home before the new year. They say her boyfriend was released from the hospital with a broken collar bone.