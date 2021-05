CHICAGO — Chicago police are searching for the person who shot a 12-year-old boy in Grand Crossing.

The shooting happened at about 1:20 a.m. Saturday morning in the 7100 block of south Dobson Avenue. Police said the boy was with a group of people outside when someone fired shots from a black Dodge Charger.

The boy suffered a graze wound to his leg. Paramedics took him to Comer Children’s Hospital in good condition.

No further information was provided.