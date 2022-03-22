CHICAGO — Chicago police officials on Tuesday asked residents of the South Shore neighborhood to come forward with information on a shooting that left two men dead and two others wounded the day before.

Four people were shot in the 1600 block of East 79th Street around 3:30 p.m. Monday. Two of those shot, men ages 32 and 23, died of their injuries, according to police.

At a press briefing Tuesday morning, Brendan Deenihan, the CPD’s Chief of Detectives, said the suspected shooter was on a bicycle and was wearing a hood and a mask when he approached the group and opened fire.

“We strongly believe that people from the neighborhood know who the defendant is,” Deenihan said. “Area 2 detectives are just looking for some additional information to help identify the suspect.”

Monday’s shooting on East 79th Street occurred eight days after another mass shooting left seven people wounded near 79th Street and Exchange Avenue. Deenihan said Tuesday that there was no evidence to suggest the two shootings were related.

“Because it’s an active investigation, we’re not sure if it was personal in nature or if there was some sort of gang nexus to it,” Deenihan said. “We do not have it connected to the previous one.”

CPD Supt. David Brown on Tuesday also announced that three boys — ages 12, 13 and 14 — were arrested over the weekend and now face felony charges related to a carjacking on the West Side.

Brown said the boys were taken into custody on March 19 in the 3500 block of West Adams Street in connection with an armed carjacking that occurred in the 1200 block of South Independence. A 50-year-old man was the victim in that case, Brown said.

“This can not be the norm for our children,” Brown said.

Brown also said that he and Mayor Lori Lightfoot are currently taking part in a series of town hall meetings across the city that focus on community safety. One of the meetings, scheduled for next Saturday at the Harold Washington Library, will focus on youth-related community safety efforts.